Republican candidates call for change in the Baltimore County Executive’s race

Yes, there are Republicans running for Baltimore County Executive.

The Democratic candidates may be sucking most of the political oxygen out of the room but the two GOP candidates say they are offering fresh leadership following the failed policies of Democratic administrations.

At a recent candidates forum at Goucher College, both Republicans who are running, Pat Dyer and Kim Stansbury, harkened back to what they say were better days in Baltimore County.

Stansbury said, “I went to Baltimore County schools. I graduated from Northern High School. Back then, you could get a quality education from our schools.”

“Baltimore County is a great place,” Dyer said. “We have everything we need to be a thriving community, a great community and a community built for the future, just like the one I grew up in.”

In their view, a Baltimore County that had better schools, lower taxes and was safer.

Dyer said, “I’m going to focus on solving our crime problem. Violent crime must be stopped in Baltimore County.”

“Many people have told me ‘I don’t go out after dark to the grocery store because I do not feel safe,’” Stansbury said. “This has to change.”

Stansbury said there is a disconnect to how people feel about crime and the official line, which is that Baltimore County is a safe place to live. Last month, the county police reported that in 2025 there were 28 homicides, a five year low. There were fewer non-fatal shootings as well.

Stansbury and Dyer never sparred during the forum. They shared the stage with the Democratic candidates. They agree on issues like whether the county should cooperate with ICE when dealing with undocumented immigrants in the county jail. The answer is yes.

Dyer said, “If you have a violent criminal who has already broken our laws, it would make a lot of sense for me just to turn him over while he’s in detention rather than to release him out in the community.”

But county officials would say there is a disconnect here too.

Baltimore County has a Memorandum of Understanding with ICE in which it will contact the agency before someone with a federal immigration detainer or a judicial warrant is released.

No matter which Republican wins the June primary, the Democratic nominee likely will have a significant cash on hand advantage in the November general election.

Two Democratic candidates, Julian Jones and Izzy Patoka, are working with million dollar warchests. A third, Pat Young, has qualified for significant public campaign financing. A fourth, Nick Stewart, is using the same fundraisers as Gov. Wes Moore.

“The Republican candidates’ finances just aren’t very good at all,” said Community College of Baltimore County political science professor John Dedie. “I think it’s almost like a fall on the sword type of thing.”

According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Dyer had around $20,000 to spend, Stansbury about $3,500. All of Dyer’s contributions are for at least $100 while Stansbury is attracting more small donors.

Republican County Councilman David Marks contributed $500 to Stansbury’s campaign. In a text he said he likes both candidates and the contribution is not an endorsement. Marks said Stansbury asked for a contribution and he obliged.

Another hurdle for the eventual GOP nominee is that Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in the county by more than two to one. The last Republican county executive was elected in 1990.

But Stansbury and Dyer argue if you want change, they’re it.

Dyer said he has owned his own financial services firm for nearly two decades which would serve him well as county executive.

“You learn how to create jobs,” Dyer said. “That’s very important in the county executive. You’ve got to know how to create jobs. You learn how to create good judgment. You learn how to address problems head on.”

Stansbury, who came in second in the GOP county executive primary four years ago, said she has front line, community experience.

“I was that mom that was in the PTA,” Stansbury said. “I was that mom that planned the carnivals. I was the mom that sewed the band uniforms. I was the mom that was in the classroom helping out in kindergarten, first grade, whenever I was needed.”

Primary election day is June 23.