Patoka, Stewart score key endorsements in Baltimore County Executive race

Members of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, TABCO, voted Thursday to endorse County Councilman Izzy Patoka’s campaign for county executive.

Meantime earlier this week, one of Patoka’s opponents, attorney Nick Stewart, picked up the backing of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police.

Both are coveted endorsements.

Kelly Olds, the president of TABCO said, “He (Patoka) has been a strong ally of public education and a strong leader in the county on many critical issues.”

Olds said several candidates sought TABCO’s endorsement and were interviewed.

Considering it’s a crowded field of five running for the Democratic nomination, Olds said the TABCO endorsement could make a difference.

The union says it has about 8,200 members.

Meanwhile in a statement the Fraternal Order of Police said it is backing Stewart because “he recognizes the importance of giving officers the tools, staffing, and support they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The FOP says it represents more than 3,200 active and retired members of the Baltimore County Police Department.

There are five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for county executive including Stewart, Patoka, council members Julian Jones and Pat Young and marine veteran Mansoor Shams.

The two Republican candidates are businessman Patrick Dyer and Kimberley Stansbury.

The primary election day is June 23.