Mangione vs. Le Gardeur: A Baltimore County Council race to watch

The two Republicans running for the Baltimore County Council seat in the 5th district, which goes from Timonium to the Pennsylvania line, agree on this: GOP voters have a clear choice in the June primary.

It pits a well financed candidate who embraces the president against an environmentalist who runs a fly fishing shop in Monkton.

It doesn’t take long for Theaux Le Gardeur to show you around his three-room shop, Backwater Angler. It’s loaded with tackle, from rods and reels to hooks and lines.

“Fishing stores are a lot like a 7-11 or an old time general store,” Le Gardeur said. “They have lots of little things.”

Le Gardeur is also the Gunpowder Riverkeeper. He keeps an environmental eye on the Gunpowder, Bird and Bush Rivers. Le Gardeur hails from Louisiana but said he was drawn here in 1999.

“There aren’t many places left in the mid-Atlantic that mirror the landscape of Northern Baltimore County,” Le Gardeur said. “They’ve simply been bought up and developed to a degree that they no longer have a unique character.”

The focus of Le Gardeur’s campaign is protecting the 5th district’s environment. Le Gardeur said he was urged to enter the race by people who are concerned that the rural landscape could be under threat from another Republican council candidate, State Delegate Nino Mangione.

But Mangione said they have nothing to fear.

“I have spent my entire life in Baltimore County,” Mangione said. “My family is in Baltimore County. Our family’s business is in Baltimore County.”

His family’s business includes development but Mangione said he will protect the 5th district’s environment. He points to three town halls he held last summer opposing the controversial 67-mile MPRP power line project.

Mangione said it was that direct contact with constituents that got him thinking about a run for county council.

Mangione said, “As a Republican and as a member of the community, on issues that aren’t even partisan, I could have more of an impact in my community day to day running for the county council.”

Mangione’s campaign website says that he pushes back against the woke policies of the radical left. In February, Mangione spoke on the House floor opposing legislation to do away with agreements between ICE and local sheriffs.

“It invites more criminal illegal aliens who again should have never been in this country, let alone this state in the first place,” Mangione said.

Le Gardeur said Mangione has shown little interest in local issues, citing the delegate’s environmental voting record. On a scale to 100 the Maryland League of Conservation Voters gives Mangione a 4.

“I’ve been in a protective stance for many years but there’s some concern as to whether that would be voiced on the other side,” Le Gardeur said.

Mangione dismisses the LCV’s low rating, calling its policy approach “extreme.” He touts the endorsement he got from the Maryland Farm Bureau four years ago, adding he is focused on local issues like improving public safety and not raising taxes. Le Gardeur agrees with Mangione on those two issues.

They agree on something else: hands off the 5th district’s sacred cow, the Urban Rural Demarcation line, or URDL.

“I will never vote to move the URDL,” Mangione said.

The URDL blocks water and sewer lines from snaking into rural areas like Monkton and Hereford which in turn restricts development.

When asked if he is a MAGA Republican, Mangione said he supports President Trump and slapping the MAGA label on him is just politics.

Mangione said, “When the opposition saying ‘MAGA MAGA MAGA’ it’s like, ok, what does that have to do with these local issues?”

It’s worth noting that the president has a lot of support in the 5th district. Also, according to his January campaign finance report, Mangione has more than $117,000 to spend on the campaign.

Le Gardeur is starting from scratch. It took him a while to get his campaign website up and running because a friend who was going to do it for him got caught up in dealing with the massive Potomac River sewage spill.

“We’re starting with an idea that we’ll have a groundswell of support from community,” Le Gardeur said.

The seat is currently held by Republican Councilman Wade Kach, who is retiring and said he does not plan to make an endorsement.

“They both have asked for my support,” Kach said.

He added he may change his mind and make an endorsement if either Mangione or Le Gardeur takes a stand that he disagrees with on a key issue.

“It should be a very interesting race,” Kach said.

State Sen. Chris West, a Republican, said he is not supporting either candidate, adding he respects both of them.

West said he and Mangione have “always had a cordial relationship” working together in the Maryland General Assembly.

West praised Le Gardeur for protecting the Gunpowder River and the Gunpowder River Valley, saying a lot of people in his district enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and canoeing.

“The work that Theo’s done has been significant and important,” West said. “He has only the best of motives.”

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Shawn McIntosh in the general election in November.