Baltimore County public campaign financing makes one county council race competitive

Public campaign financing, which is available for the first time this year in Baltimore County, is making one Baltimore County Council race financially competitive.

But several council candidates are struggling to meet the goals necessary to qualify for the matching money. It’s designed to give candidates without deep pockets a shot at winning.

The one candidate who has qualified so far is community activist Paul Dongarra.

“It was more difficult than I thought it was going to be,” Dongarra said.

Dongarra is running for the Democratic nomination for the 1st council district seat, which includes Catonsville. He’s received $52,000 in matching funds from the county, which puts him in the same cash territory as his well-financed opponent, Mandy Remmell, who is district director for Rep. Johnny Olszewski.

Dongarra said the rules for matching county funds make it hard because you have to raise $15,000 in small donations from people who aren’t really thinking about council races yet.

“Even though this thing is a couple of months out, in the voter’s mind it’s forever away,” Dongarra said.

Remmell said, “I respect every candidate’s choice on campaign funding and financing.”

The primary is in June.

According to the most recent campaign finance reports filed in January, Remmell has nearly $58,000 to spend. Dongarra had about $14,000 but that does not include the $52,000 in county money he received.

“I have more money than she has,” Dongarra said.

Remmell said since campaign reports were filed “we have been doing all we can to continue to raise money.”

A third candidate in the race, N. V. Westcott, did not file a January campaign finance report.

Democratic candidates in two other council districts say they are getting closer to the $15,000 contribution threshold to try to qualify for matching funds.

Ruben Amaya, who is in a four-way race for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd district, says he is roughly $1,500 away. Mark Brewster, who is in a five-way primary contest in the 3rd council district, says he’s about $1,400 away from the qualifying goal.

In order to get matching funding, candidates must also have at least 150 qualifying contributions. Each contribution can be no more than $250 and no special interest money like from PACS, corporations and labor organizations is allowed.

Olszewski, when he was county executive, put in place the public financing for candidates. He said the goal was to see more diverse candidates.

“Irrespective of those who are qualifying or not, we are seeing that,” Olszewski said.