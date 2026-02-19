Baltimore County Executive candidates pitch their campaign cash angle

The candidates running for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County Executive are trying to put their own spin on the money they have to spend on the June primary.

Councilman Izzy Patoka has the most cash on hand, $1.4 million. He said the money makes it a two-man race between him and fellow Councilman Julian Jones, who has $1.1 million.

Patoka is dismissive of the candidates who have raised far less, saying you need a message, organization and money to win an election.

“You need to do well in all three and so that’s what we’re going to do,” Patoka said.

Candidate Nick Stewart has about $240,000 cash on hand according to his most recent campaign finance report. But Stewart points out that in the past year he raised around $400,000, $72,000 more than Patoka.

Stewart said Patoka fears his message of a fresh vision for the county.

“I think he is desperate to try to make it between two old actors in Baltimore County,” Stewart said.

In an indicator what a big-money race this is, Jones is in the top ten of candidates throughout the state in raising money.

During the current election cycle which started in 2023, Jones has raised nearly $1.2 million.

That puts him in eighth place statewide, behind Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and just ahead of Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen.

Jones said, “Am I happy and proud of the support that I receive? Absolutely. And I think that the funds that we raise is an indication of the level of support I have.”

Councilman Pat Young is using public financing for his campaign which he says makes him beholden only to the voters, not special interests.

A fifth candidate for the Democratic nomination, Mansoor Shams, did not create a campaign finance committee in time to meet the January filing deadline.

Candidates have until February 24 to file to run in races in Maryland.