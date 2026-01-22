Fundraising numbers released in contested Baltimore County Executive’s race

Finance reports released Wednesday show big dollars are fueling two of the campaigns for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County Executive.

But the two other candidates say they have enough money to be competitive.

Council members Izzy Patoka and Julian Jones have been eyeing running for county executive for years. Their fundraising totals reflect that.

According to his annual campaign finance report, Patoka raised more than $328,000 and has more than $1.4 million to spend on the campaign.

In a statement Patoka said, “Our campaign is powered by neighbors who want responsive, transparent, and effective leadership in Baltimore County.”

Jones reported that he raised more than $460,000 and has about $1.1 million cash on hand. In a statement Jones said, “The strength of this effort comes from neighbors, families, workers, and community leaders who believe in leadership that is consistently present, fully accountable, and always rooted in service.”

Attorney Nick Stewart raised more than $400,000 and has nearly $240,000 to spend. Stewart said that makes him competitive in the four-way race for the Democratic nomination.

“What’s really important in this race is in a county where so much of this is about who you know, I’m running against three other candidates, all of whom have been fundraising for more than a decade, on average, for politics,” Stewart said. “We’ve been doing this a year.”

He added, “We don’t need to outraise the other guys. What we need to raise is enough money to execute our own plan when it comes to broadcasting, cable and digital and all of it. And we are on pace to do just that.”

Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young, who is also running for the Democratic nomination for county executive, has raised nearly $65,000 in small donations from about 600 county residents.

Young said that means he expects to qualify for more than $217,000 in matching public funds.

Young is the only candidate using public money in the race. In order to qualify, he can only accept donations of $250 or less from individuals, no money from PACS, unions and businesses.

In a statement Young said, “This campaign rejects insider politics and puts accountability back where it belongs. As county executive my only obligation will be to the residents of Baltimore County.”

On the Republican side of the county executive’s race, Patrick Dyer reports raising nearly $25,000 and has more than $20,000 on hand.

Kimberley Stansbury reports raising nearly $4,800 and currently has about $3,300 available to spend.

