MAGA vs. Mainstream: GOP Primary fight emerges on Baltimore County’s East Side

On Baltimore County’s conservative east side, there is a race to watch for the Republican nomination for Baltimore County Council.

It pits a MAGA Republican against a more traditional conservative and both candidates say party voters in the June primary have a clear choice.

Go to Tim Fazenbaker’s website and you will see a photo of the president and a quote that the swamp and establishment are stealing from Americans.

Fazenbaker recently made two combative appearances before the county council, attacking Councilman Izzy Patoka’s legislation designed to protect the county’s non-U.S. citizens.

Fazenbaker told the council, “It’s about prioritizing safety, well being and the future of our own people first.”

At one point Fazenbaker called Patoka a traitor to his people. Patoka then asked Fazenbaker to “take his campaign out of these chambers.”

In an interview, Fazenbaker said he is a uniter representing the wishes of the Dundalk-Rosedale area.

“I’m a person that will stand up for my community more than anything,” Fazenbaker said. “In order to get things done you can’t be milquetoast. You need to be a leader.”

JD Urbach, Fazenbaker’s opponent, said his campaign is a message of optimism.

“There’s a whole lot of distraction out there and noise in terms of our politics today,” Urbach said

Urbach said issues he is focusing on include ongoing problems at the Back River wastewater treatment plant and improving the condition of the county’s roads.

“Really that’s my approach is bringing folks together to focus on the local issues that matter,” Urbach said.

Urbach touts his decades of work in the community, including as a trustee of the Community College of Baltimore County. He has been involved in scouting for four decades and in 2024 was named Dundalk Citizen of the Year by the Optimist Club of Dundalk.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident,” Urbach said. It’s an area that really has meant a lot to me because it shaped me growing up.”

Fazenbaker said he decided to run because he is concerned about his community.

“I grew up in this area and I was told by my elders to give back to the community that gave to me,” Fazenbaker said.

He wants to bring in innovative businesses and revitalize the waterfront.

Fazenbaker said he has worked behind the scenes helping people, such as feeding those who are homeless.

Urbach and Fazenbaker are running in the county’s new 9th district. The council is expanding from seven to nine seats. It is an open seat because Todd Crandell is not running for reelection.

Urbach has Crandell’s support, as well as State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling.

Salling praised Urbach’s work in the community but also called out Fazenbaker for being divisive and verbally abusive.

“His record proves of him not being a person of the community but a selfish person,” Salling said.

“I am not a party hack, Fazenbaker said. “I am more of a populist, a person that wants to put us first and not play into the political games.”

According to campaign finance reports released this week, Fazenbaker has $1,641.50 cash on hand. Urbach has $6,604.53.

While it is currently a two-way race for the GOP nomination that could change. February 24 is the deadline to file to run in the June primary.