Jaffe remembered as a frequent flyer candidate in Maryland who gave people a choice

Ralph Jaffe, a perennial candidate who is on the ballot in Maryland's 2026 gubernatorial race, has died.

According to his obituary, Jaffe, who lived in Pikesville, died Friday at the age of 84.

Jaffe is listed as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.

The retired teacher ran in U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial races many times over the years and was a write-in candidate in Maryland in the 2024 presidential election.

Jared Demarinis, Maryland’s State Administrator for Elections, said candidates like Jaffe show that average citizens can participate and try to make a difference.

“The more the merrier sometimes on those things,” Demarinis said. “It makes the ballot a little bit longer but it’s a lot better than having an uncontested election. When you have that you increase turnout, which is what we want. Making sure everyone’s voice is heard.”

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, who represents Pikesville and knew Jaffe said that running for elected office takes commitment.

“I applaud anyone who puts their name out to run,” Patoka said. “Ralph certainly was not afraid to put his name on the ballot.”