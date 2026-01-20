2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Former Gov. Larry Hogan says he won’t challenge Gov. Wes Moore in 2026

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published January 20, 2026 at 10:18 AM EST
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't run for governor again. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't run for governor again.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he won’t run for his old job again this year.

“I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation’s politics, but I have no intention of running for office again,” the Republican said in a social media post.

“It was an honor to serve, but it’s time to look forward, not back,” he continued. “The fight for Maryland and America’s future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Former Gov. Larry Hogan says he won’t challenge Gov. Wes Moore in 2026

