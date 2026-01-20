Former Gov. Larry Hogan says he won’t challenge Gov. Wes Moore in 2026

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he won’t run for his old job again this year.

“I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation’s politics, but I have no intention of running for office again,” the Republican said in a social media post.

“It was an honor to serve, but it’s time to look forward, not back,” he continued. “The fight for Maryland and America’s future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people.”

