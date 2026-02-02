Maryland House approves Democrat-leaning Congressional map, Senate not likely to vote

An early redistricting effort in Maryland – spearheaded by Gov. Wes Moore – to draw a new Congressional map favoring Democrats cleared its final legislative hurdle in the House of Delegates on Monday.

The proposed map makes Maryland one of the few blue states pursuing early redistricting in an effort to counter Republican states that are redrawing their maps to favor the GOP in the 2026 election at the request of President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers from both parties spent almost four hours debating the merits of the bill.

Republican delegates used phrases like “gaslighting,” “rigging the election,” and “authoritarianism” when referring to the new map and its proponents, arguing it gerrymanders Maryland’s 1st Congressional District to loop in more registered Democrats.

Republican Congressman Andy Harris has represented District 1 since 2011 and is the only GOP member of Maryland’s federal delegation.

Department of Legislative Services The newly proposed Congressional map that is likely to give Democrats a competitive edge in all eight districts for the 2026 election.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles County), has repeatedly defended the map as a way to make each district more competitive in an effort to elect representatives that are willing to “stand up to this tyrannical [Trump] administration and protect these people.”

“This map is not about getting eight Democrats. It's about getting eight congressmen, Republican or Democrat, to stand up against this poorly veiled autocratic kleptocracy and fight for this state because that is what the majority of Marylanders want,” Wilson said.

House Republican Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany County) accused the bill’s supporters of “lying to [themselves]” by using nonpartisan justifications for the intent behind the new map.

“You're doing it because Hakeem Jeffries told Wes Moore, ‘you have to do it,’ and Wes Moore told you you have to do it, and you think that it will help you rig a result that won't do anything to help make Maryland a better, more unified state,” Buckel said.

Several Republicans argued Maryland should stay out of the national redistricting “arms race” based on principle, pointing out that Indiana Republicans recently opted to ignore Trump’s wishes and keep its current Congressional map.

But House Democratic Leader David Moon (D-Montgomery County) argued early redistricting has been a point of contention far before the most recent efforts began this past summer.

“This is the second time now, in my lifetime, I have seen Texas trying to one-up all of the other 50 states,” Moon said. “Asking only Maryland to stand down is a preposterous situation when we know Texas is going to do this again.”

Del. Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) noted Democratic lawmakers already tried to draw an 8-0 map in 2021 – that map was rejected by a state court for illegal partisan gerrymandering – and that another lawsuit is imminent if this map crosses the finish line.

“Maryland Republicans, we won't be erased. We will not be silenced, and we will not accept this. We will see you in court, and once again, the Maryland constitution will uphold our position and strike down this bill,” she said.

The bill passed for the third and final time in the House by a vote of 99-37, with only one Democrat, Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-Dorchester and Wicomico Counties), voting against it.

Despite almost all House Democrats supporting the new map, Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) remains poised to not let the map go any further in the General Assembly with the backing of his caucus.

Ferguson has all but said directly that he will not bring the map forward for a vote in the Senate, noting his chamber is focused on affordability and accountability.

“We are doing what I hear Marylanders asking us to do. They are worried about the cost of living. They're worried that our economy is not growing fast enough, and they're scared of a lawless Trump administration. And so what we're doing in the Senate, every single day, is focusing on those priorities that I hear directly from Marylanders,” Ferguson told members of the press on Friday.

But House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties) and Wilson hope the Senate will reconsider.

“We did what we needed to do to meet the moment. We gave, with the leadership of Delegate Wilson, an explanation why we needed to do this, and it was very clear. So we're hoping that it moves [the Senate] to do what's right,” Peña-Melnyk told members of the press following the House vote.

“I just hope that the Senate realizes that history is watching, and what they fail to do today, they will regret come June. Because as we've seen every single day, things are getting worse. They're going to come to a head at some point,” Wilson added.

Moore released a statement moments after the map cleared the House of Delegates:

“Tonight, the House took an important step to strengthen our democracy and ensure Maryland’s representation reflects the will of the people.

“We are living through an urgent moment. What we’re seeing unfold in Minneapolis is a reminder that when a federal administration pushes the bounds of its power, the country needs a real check—and Congress must be able to serve that role.

“At the same time, Republican leaders are already moving aggressively to further redraw maps ahead of 2026. And with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to issue rulings that could weaken key voting rights protections, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines.

“Now it’s time for the Maryland State Senate to do what Marylanders expect and democracy demands: take up this map, debate it, improve it if needed—and vote.”

Maryland’s Congressional filing deadline is Feb. 24, meaning if the legislation is not taken up before then, it will likely be dead.

