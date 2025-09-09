Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is making his reelection bid official, launching his campaign via an online video Tuesday morning.

The two-minute-long video sweeps through the Democratic governor’s first election and accomplishments in his two and a half years in office. It touches on addressing a budget shortfall, the homicide reductions in Baltimore and the response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Moore makes it official: Governor is running for reelection

