Moore makes it official: Governor is running for reelection

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, shown following a press conference in Annapolis in May, is announcing that he'll run for re-election as governor. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, shown following a press conference in Annapolis in May, is announcing that he'll run for re-election as governor.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is making his reelection bid official, launching his campaign via an online video Tuesday morning.

The two-minute-long video sweeps through the Democratic governor’s first election and accomplishments in his two and a half years in office. It touches on addressing a budget shortfall, the homicide reductions in Baltimore and the response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Moore makes it official: Governor is running for reelection

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland Gov. Wes MooreElection 2026
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood
