While a majority of Marylanders approve of the job Gov. Wes Moore is doing, they struggle to identify his achievements and offer only soft support, according to a new statewide poll from The Banner.

Respondents say Moore has met expectations and demonstrated leadership, but gave him low marks on pocketbook issues — like rising power bills or housing costs.

The poll comes with Moore roughly a year out from reelection, having grappled with a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall this year and a president who has targeted federal spending and federal workers in Maryland.

The Democratic governor’s approval rating among registered voters is at 54%, compared to 36% who disapprove and 10% who weren’t sure.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Banner poll: 54% approval for Moore, but voters can’t identify his accomplishments

