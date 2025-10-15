2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Banner poll: 54% approval for Moore, but voters can’t identify his accomplishments

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
A new poll from The Banner and OpinionWorks measures Gov. Wes Moore’s approval at 54%. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner; Original Images by The Banner)
Ariel Zambelich
/
The Baltimore Banner; Original Images by The Banner
A new poll from The Banner and OpinionWorks measures Gov. Wes Moore’s approval at 54%. 

While a majority of Marylanders approve of the job Gov. Wes Moore is doing, they struggle to identify his achievements and offer only soft support, according to a new statewide poll from The Banner.

Respondents say Moore has met expectations and demonstrated leadership, but gave him low marks on pocketbook issues — like rising power bills or housing costs.

The poll comes with Moore roughly a year out from reelection, having grappled with a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall this year and a president who has targeted federal spending and federal workers in Maryland.

The Democratic governor’s approval rating among registered voters is at 54%, compared to 36% who disapprove and 10% who weren’t sure.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Banner poll: 54% approval for Moore, but voters can’t identify his accomplishments

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
