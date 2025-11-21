Maryland Democrats urge release of low-income federal energy assistance funds

While threats to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding took center stage during the federal government shutdown, funds for a lesser known safety net known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are still tied up.

The federally funded program assists low-income households with heating and cooling bill support, energy crisis assistance and energy efficiency improvements.

While LIHEAP was fully funded within the budget measure that ended the government shutdown, the funds have not yet been released due to personnel shortages within the U.S. Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).

The Trump administration reportedly fired all LIHEAP staff in April as part of the mass cuts to DHSS.

Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, Congressman Glenn Ivey — all Democrats — and various colleagues wrote U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought a letter , urging the funding be released in full as soon as possible.

“LIHEAP is already an oversubscribed and underfunded program, reaching only about 17 percent of eligible households,” the letter reads. “Without immediate action, millions of families across the country could lose access to essential energy services, leaving families exposed to severe health and safety risks as temperatures continue to fluctuate between dangerous heat and cold.”

The delays could mean recipients of the $4.1 billion program may not see funding dispersed until January.

“The pause in funding due to the government shutdown has delayed disbursement across the country, leaving seniors and families who usually receive LIHEAP assistance this time of year in jeopardy,” the Congressional members wrote. “The Administration's reckless firings of all LIHEAP staff will only prolong these delays, as it is unclear who will approve states’ program plans and manage the release of the funds now that funding has been approved.”