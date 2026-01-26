Baltimore Mayor calls in the police to get unhoused people inside during dangerous cold

With single-digit low temperatures being forecast for the rest of the week, Baltimore City is getting unhoused people off the streets.

Mayor Brandon Scott said it's a life-and-death issue and that the police department has been ordered to take people off the street even if they are refusing services.

Scott said, “That direction order came from me because we cannot allow folks to be out in this kind of weather.”

The mayor said this is not the way they would usually do it but lives are on the line.

He added, “If folks see people please call it in to 3-1-1 and our folks will go out and check them out and try to get them inside.”

Scott said the police are working with the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to get unhoused people someplace warm.

Multiple warming centers are open in the city. They include: