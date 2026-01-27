2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Second snow storm may be on the way for Maryland this weekend

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:50 PM EST
Warren Avenue looking towards M&T Bank Stadium in Federal Hill on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Matt Bush
/
WYPR
Warren Avenue looking towards M&T Bank Stadium in Federal Hill

Maryland is facing frigid temperatures all week, making it hard to dig out from Winter Storm Fern. But, another storm may be on the horizon to add to the mess.

The National Weather Service says a second winter storm could hit the mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Multiple models are showing a storm landing in the area as early as Friday, however, certainty on where in Maryland and how much snow might fall is still dubious.

“Pretty much all model solutions do have a storm. It's just mostly a question of where does that storm go?” said Kyle Pallozi, a meteorologist at the NWS Baltimore/Washington Office. “Some solutions have it further out to sea. Some have it closer to the coast. The ones that are further out to sea either we get no precipitation at all or a little bit of light snow, the ones that are closer to the coast could get a heavier snow.”

Pallozi said more certainty will come as the week goes on.

In the meantime, Maryland is dealing with sub-freezing temperatures, making it hard to clean up the snow and ice dropped by Winter Storm Fern on Sunday and Monday.

Schools and government offices around the state remain closed Tuesday as the cleanup continues.
winterWinter WeathersnowNational Weather ServiceWeatherMaryland
