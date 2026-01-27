Patoka defends immigrant-protection bills as he looks for votes on the Baltimore County Council

Dozens of people have shown up for two public hearings, calling for the Baltimore County Council to pass two pieces of legislation designed to protect the county’s non-U.S. citizens.

“Everyone deserves dignity, safety and equal treatment regardless of immigrant status,” Ricardo Ortiz told the council at a public hearing Tuesday night.

But Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier says one of the proposals by Councilman Izzy Patoka, which would ban county employees from helping the feds enforce immigration law, is unnecessary.

Dakarai Turner, Klausmeier’s press secretary, said in a statement, “Baltimore County does not enforce immigration laws or ask about immigration or citizenship status unless required by state or federal law.”

In an interview with WYPR Patoka, who is running for the Democratic nomination for county executive, pushed back. He said the county’s actions so far to protect non-U.S. citizens, which include an executive order and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Homeland Security, aren’t good enough.

He says neither carries the strength of county law.

“We can sit by and be spectators and watch the show go by or we can do what’s right by our constituents and what’s ethically right in our county,” Patoka said.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican, said he’s keeping an open mind but most of his constituents who have contacted him about the legislation are against it.

Marks said, “Many of them are saying that they don’t agree with all of the tactics being done at the national level but there is some concern that a blanket prohibition would have a negative impact on law enforcement.”

Marks said he’s heard the same concern from police officers as well.

Patoka said that the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis in which two people have been shot to death by ICE agents is fueling support for his legislation.

“It’s necessary and appropriate given what’s going on, not only in Minneapolis but other areas of the country,” Patoka said.

When asked if his legislation would make any difference if ICE agents descended on Baltimore County, Minneapolis style, he said they would be violating county law.

“While they are a federal entity, I don’t believe they’re acting with good moral and ethical conscience,” Patoka said.

The second bill Patoka is proposing would create an Office of Immigrant Affairs within the Office of County Executive.

The bills each need at least four votes to pass. Patoka said he knows he has three votes so far for the legislation barring county employees from working with ICE.

“I think we’re going to be able to cobble together four votes, at least,” Patoka said. “I know I have three; I just need to find a fourth is where I am right now.”

