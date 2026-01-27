A precipitous drop in the number of Hispanic students and foreign students learning English has fueled a 1 percentage point decline in the state’s graduation rate for 2025.

State education officials have anecdotal evidence that the Trump administration’s immigration policies and deportations have played a role in a 4.4% drop in the Hispanic graduation rate and a 5.5% drop for English learners. In a meeting last week, superintendents met with ICE officials over concerns.

Maryland sees drop in Hispanic graduations as immigration raids ramp up

