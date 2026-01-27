2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryland sees drop in Hispanic graduations as immigration raids ramp up

The Baltimore Banner | By Liz Bowie
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:46 PM EST
The drop of Hispanic students and English learners comes even as the graduation rate increased for Black, special needs and economically disadvantaged students, groups that historically have had lower rates. (Marie Machin for The Banner)
Marie Machin
/
The Baltimore Banner
The drop of Hispanic students and English learners comes even as the graduation rate increased for Black, special needs and economically disadvantaged students, groups that historically have had lower rates.

A precipitous drop in the number of Hispanic students and foreign students learning English has fueled a 1 percentage point decline in the state’s graduation rate for 2025.

State education officials have anecdotal evidence that the Trump administration’s immigration policies and deportations have played a role in a 4.4% drop in the Hispanic graduation rate and a 5.5% drop for English learners. In a meeting last week, superintendents met with ICE officials over concerns.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Maryland sees drop in Hispanic graduations as immigration raids ramp up

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland SchoolsEducationstudentsImmigrationImmigrantsICEMaryland
Liz Bowie
See stories by Liz Bowie
Related Content