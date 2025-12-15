Patoka shelves Baltimore County police mask ban as he pushes immigrant-protection bills

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka on Monday plans to introduce two pieces of legislation he said are designed to protect the county’s non-U.S. citizens.

But he is backing away from introducing a third bill which would have prohibited county police officers from wearing masks or face coverings while on duty.

“I think it is a tough one to get passed,” Patoka said. He added, “My history has been not to introduce legislation to make a point but to introduce legislation to get it implemented.”

WYPR obtained drafts of the legislation.

The no-masks bill that Patoka is scrapping was loaded with exceptions. For instance, county police officers could wear a mask for protection from airborne diseases. They could be worn during “high-risk situations” such as a shootout, standoff or terrorist activity. Officers could protect their faces if they are part of a SWAT team.

At a rally in Towson last month, Patoka said he would be introducing legislation. The rally was in opposition to a memorandum of understanding between the county and Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

“We should not encourage masked individuals with heavy weapons to enter our public buildings, our schools, our faith-based institutions, our places or worship,” said Patoka at the rally. “That is not what we ought to be agreeing to. But folks I think that's what we agreed to."

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s administration took sharp issue with Patoka’s assertion, saying the MOU has nothing to do with allowing masked county police officers. The MOU says the county must contact ICE before someone with a federal immigration detainer or a judicial warrant is released. Then ICE will decide whether it will take custody of the inmate.

Patoka says one of the bills he is introducing Monday would call that MOU into question. The legislation would prohibit county employees from assisting immigration enforcement in civil matters “except as required by state or federal law or international treaty.”

“To me that says hey, we are going to cooperate with you through this memorandum of understanding,” Patoka said. “That’s what initiated my interest in doing these bills.”

In a statement Dakarai Turner, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s press secretary said, “The county will review the legislation if and when it’s introduced, as is standard practice.”

The second bill Patoka plans to introduce would establish an Office of Immigrant Affairs within the county executive’s office.

“While it’s difficult to control what goes on around the country, we as legislators and leaders in Baltimore County have an obligation to address the issue of fear, to address the issue of due process,” Patoka said.

