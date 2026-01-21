Baltimore protesters gather against ICE as national demonstrations crop up

A large mass of protesters convened in Baltimore’s Patterson Park Tuesday evening to speak out against ICE and other Trump administration policies, joining other protests across the nation this week.

The protest was one of the larger in recent months as local groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Democratic Socialists of America have organized a handful of rallies against National Guard use in cities and U.S. military involvement in Venezuela.

Becky Redett was one of the protestors. She held a sign commemorating Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

“In terms of the cold, if the Minnesotans can get out, we can get out in Baltimore,” she said as temperatures dipped below freezing. “It’s just so important because what we are seeing there is ICE goons running everywhere heavily armed threatening people. We don’t want that in Baltimore and we don’t want it anywhere.”

Many protesters said they were concerned about other U.S. policies as well, including threats about Greenland, the military action in Venezuela, the use of ICE as a paramilitary force and the ability of Democrats to push back.

“They're definitely letting us down, like the Chuck Schumer types and everything. I mean, they've been letting us down, but I don't have a lot of faith in them recognizing the gravity of the moment,” said Zach Epstien, another protestor.

The ICE shooting in Minneapolis echoed an earlier situation in Maryland in Glen Burnie, when ICE agents opened fire on a man driving a truck on Dec. 24.

Anne Arundel County Police are still investigating the shooting.