Maryland’s redistricting commission will recommend a new Congressional map

Gov. Wes Moore’s redistricting advisory commission is recommending Maryland move forward with redrawing its congressional map before the 2026 election.

The announcement comes after a Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission (GRAC) meeting held at 5pm Thursday, which was not publicized nor made available to the public.

Maryland’s current map favors Democrats 7-1, but a new map could be drawn to try and oust the state’s sole Republican representative in the U.S. House, Congressman Andy Harris.

Chair of the commission, Maryland U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, released a statement following the meeting asking Marylanders to submit their map ideas for consideration over the next two weeks by emailing [email protected].

“At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps—and with some already signaling they want the Supreme Court to weaken or effectively nullify key protections in the Voting Rights Act—Maryland cannot afford to sit on the sidelines,” Alsobrooks said. “We have a responsibility to move forward so the next Congress reflects the will of the people and can serve as a real check on this President. That’s what tonight’s announcement is about: doing the work, inviting the public in, and getting this right.”

Alsobrooks says the submitted maps will be made available publicly and two additional public meetings will be held to gather feedback on the options.

President Trump started a so-called "redistricting arms race” this summer when he pushed Texas to redraw its Congressional map to pick up five GOP seats in the U.S. House.

California was successful in passing a new map to counter those Republican gains with five new Democratic-leaning districts, but other red states have also joined the movement, like Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

Indiana considered a new map just last week that would redraw lines to favor Republicans, but it did not gain enough support among GOP state lawmakers.

More announced the creation of GRAC in early November, stating its purpose was to simply explore the fairness of Maryland’s current Congressional map.

He has refuted arguments that the commission is a response to President Trump and Republican states that have gone through with drawing new maps.

GRAC has held four public meetings since Nov. 14, receiving hundreds of testimonies around the topic of mid-cycle redistricting. Testimony in opposition of redrawing the map has largely outweighed comments in favor.

Additionally, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) poll released this week revealed only 27 percent of Marylanders believe drawing new congressional maps should be a “high priority” for state lawmakers.

In her statement, Alsobrooks says the redistricting process will “remain open, transparent, and focused on ensuring Maryland’s districts reflect our communities and comply with the law.”

But Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) – the top state Democrat in opposition of early redistricting and member of GRAC – argues the process is becoming anything but transparent.

Minutes before Tuesday’s meeting, Ferguson released a statement saying it’s clear “the commission’s work was pre-determined from the moment the GRAC was announced.”

“Pushing forward a pre-ordained recommendation outside the public eye is irresponsible and lacks transparency,” Ferguson said. “Our State’s residents have been clear in front of this commission and through polling. The overwhelming majority do not want a new congressional map. They want their government focused on fostering growth, affordability, and real protections against this lawless federal Administration.”

State House Republican Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany) county agrees with Ferguson.

“There has been limited and rushed public input—and at least 50% of it is against any redistricting. The commission chair, Senator Alsobrooks, hasn’t even participated in many of the remote meetings,” Buckle said in a statement. “This commission is a farce and the General Assembly should pay no attention to any pre-ordained recommendations it may make.”

Ultimately, it will be up to the Maryland General Assembly to approve a new Congressional map.

The legislative session begins on Jan. 14, but if lawmakers decide to pursue the redistricting process, they may need to push back the Feb. 24 candidacy filing deadline ahead of the 2026 General Election in November.

New Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties) has not yet publicly stated her stance on mid-cycle redistricting.