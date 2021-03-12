-
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
NewsDemocratic leaders in the state Senate have proposed a $520 million amendment to the governor’s proposed pandemic relief package.“We agree with the…
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson is criticizing the state health department for a slow vaccine rollout and blaming the governor’s pick to run the…
The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime…
Annapolis in January is usually buzzing with activity as the Maryland General Assembly meets for its annual 90-day session. Because of the pandemic, the…
The pressure is on for Maryland school districts to come up with plans for what reopening will look like in the fall. And Governor Hogan’s decision…
A crowd of Maryland officials made their cases for funding for cities in an upcoming piece of pandemic stimulus legislation during a virtual press…
Maryland officials announced on Friday that they are expecting a $2.8-billion drop in revenues for the three months that end June 30. In response, Gov.…
The leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates are pushing back on calls to require that all voters in the June primary election submit their…
The Maryland General Assembly adjourned its annual 90-day legislative session on Wednesday, 19 days early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the…