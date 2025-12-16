Joseline Peña-Melnyk sworn in as Maryland’s new House Speaker

The Maryland House of Delegates swore in Joseline Peña-Melnyk as the new House Speaker Tuesday, making her the first Afro-Latino and immigrant to lead the chamber.

Peña-Melnyk has represented Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties in the House of Delegates for almost 20 years, and she received unanimous support in succeeding former House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

Jones announced her resignation earlier this month, noting she never meant to hold the top leadership position forever and felt it was time to welcome in a new generation of leadership.

A Democrat, Peña-Melnyk chaired the Health and Government Operations Committee since 2019 and has been referred to by her colleagues as compassionate and full of heart.

She thanked Jones, the first woman and person of color to lead the chamber, for paving the way for her own ascension.

“There's a saying that says that you can’t be what you can’t see. I want you to think about that. And she opened those doors for someone like me to be here today,” Peña-Melnyk said during her address to the chamber.

In her remarks, Peña-Melnyk said she will prioritize affordability, access to quality education and healthcare, public safety, and building a sustainable future during her tenure.

“As Speaker, my commitment is to operate the House with openness and fairness. You see, leadership to me is compassion paired with accountability. Steadiness, like [Speaker Jones], paired with courage. And vision paired with humility. I will lead firmly, but I will also lead with heart,” she said.

Peña-Melnyk also said balancing the state’s budget will be a top priority next session as the state prepares for close to a $1.5 billion shortfall.

“We must also address the serious budget challenges we face with honesty and discipline, making thoughtful choices that reflect our values, while protecting working families and investing wisely in Maryland's future.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson says he looks forward to working with Peña-Melnyk and concurred that the budget will be a top priority for both chambers in the new year.

“I’ve had the privilege of calling Chair Peña-Melnyk an ally and a friend for years. We’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder on issues that touch all Marylanders, from protecting reproductive freedom to fighting back against a White House that wants to make health care more expensive. I look forward to our continued partnership as she assumes this new role,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

Peña-Melnyk has also received wide-spread support from the community, including progressive and labor leaders, immigrant rights and healthcare advocates, and Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party Steuart Pittman.

“Speaker Peña-Melnyk will make sure that Maryland does all we can to achieve our common goal of quality, affordable healthcare for all Marylanders,” President of the Maryland Health Care For All Coalition said in a statement.

Lawmakers will return in January for regular session on Jan. 14.