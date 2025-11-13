Towson faces surge of illegal rentals creating fire hazards, Baltimore County official warns

Towson is seeing an epidemic of landlords illegally cramming college students into homes.

That is creating fire traps according to Baltimore County Council Chairman Mike Ertel, who is proposing legislation to make it easier for the code enforcement office to investigate complaints.

Ertel, who represents Towson, said the danger is particularly for those who are sleeping in basements.

“We have landlords who will take a house,” Ertel said. “They’re putting bedrooms in the basement. They’re not permitted bedrooms. They often have no way to get out. So if there’s a fire, sometimes they have glass block windows where there’s no possible way to get out of the window.”

Ertel added, “Some have basement doors that have been covered by decks and we’re looking to get more serious about that before we have a death.”

And it’s not just neighborhoods near Towson University.

Councilman Pat Young, who represents Arbutus, said he’s seeing it around the University of Maryland Baltimore County as well.

“There are violations but we don’t have the authority to go in, but there is a clear safety violation,” Young said.

Ertel’s legislation would make it clear that as long as there is permission from a tenant, a code enforcement official can enter the house to have a look-see for any fire safety and code violations.

The county council is expected to vote on the legislation on Monday, Nov. 17.