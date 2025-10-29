Already stretched, Maryland Food Bank worries what’s next as SNAP could expire

Time is running low to prevent SNAP benefit disruptions at the end of October due to the federal government shutdown. Should that happen, the head of the Maryland Food Bank worries about how it can handle an increased need for its services.

Around 680,000 Maryland residents receive SNAP benefits to help pay for food. They’ll start losing those benefits next week if the shutdown continues. And with no real movement to reach a deal, the concern the shutdown could continue for months grows. And Maryland Food Bank CEO Meg Kimmel says that would be devastating for those who rely on SNAP.

“The charitable food system cannot replace the SNAP program. We do not have the infrastructure,” Kimmel said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “SNAP is based in the retail environment. People are buying food at stores that are open all the time and have staff people that work there. Our food pantries are run by volunteers, and they’re not open all the time.”

Kimmel adds they’ve seen a sharp increase in inquiries about their services in the past week - and that’s with SNAP benefits funded.

“In recent days, we’ve seen visits to our Find Food page on our website, and calls to our front desk reach the highest levels we’ve seen in the past few years,” Kimmel said. “On Friday alone, we saw four thousand visits to our Find Food page, for people looking for food pantries.”