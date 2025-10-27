Riding for Research: Baltimore cancer survivors keep going as federal funding is cut

There are three words no one wants to hear: You. Have. Cancer. Yet more than 600,000 Americans will die from the disease this year, making it the second-leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, survivors and researchers expressed concerns that federal funding cuts and tighter grant priorities could slow decades of progress.

Belinda Johnson, co-owner of Club & Cycle in Windsor Mill, said the studio has hosted a special October ride since the gym opened five years ago, to honor those affected by the disease.

“We have a lot of people who have connections to breast cancer,” Johnson said. “So we recognize the issues and needs of our clients, their loved ones, and make sure they feel seen and heard, while also promoting healthy lifestyles.”

The instructor’s voice cut through the thumping music, directing riders dressed in pink to move like a choreographed orchestra. At the turntables, Kia Cody, known as DJ CO, kept the energy high.

“I hardly ever prepare for my gigs," she said. "I'm just a freestyler. I've been a freestyler for 10 years. I don't like to play the same set. I just go.”

Cody’s connection to the cause is personal.

“My aunt died of breast cancer in 2015. I am also a cancer survivor of lymphoma. I did chemotherapy when I was in my 20s, so cancer is very sensitive for me. It's amazing to be able to DJ for cancer organizations.”

Among the riders is Vanessa Jones, whose cancer has stayed in remission for eight years. She says this class helps her cope with the mental challenges of survivorship. But funding cuts to the NIH and layoffs at the CDC weigh heavily.

"The research team put together the medication that I used,” Jones said. “So for our government to cut the funding for cancer research — medical research — it’s just shameful.”

Avonne Connor, a breast cancer epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is already seeing the impacts of funding cuts from the Trump administration.

“It’s a more strict pay line than it has been in the past several years,” Connor said. “They’re funding the fourth percentile. Within this past year, it was the ninth percentile.”

In plain terms, one in 25 grant proposals now receive funding from the National Cancer Institute. Connor said the stricter pay line is prompting some researchers to look abroad or turn to private organizations for support.

Thanks to years of advocacy, breast cancer has ranked as one of the most federally funded cancers, receiving about $8 billion in research support. But not all diseases have received the same level of attention, and as federal resources shrink, private groups are working to keep critical research going.

Funding falls to private donors

Every year, Bakes for Breast Cancer rallies restaurants to sell a special item — usually a sweet treat — with proceeds going to early-stage breast cancer research. This year, Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop in Little Italy featured a slice of homemade chocolate cake served with a scoop of Donkey Tracks gelato.

The campaign just ended, and totals have not yet been released. But CEO Carol Sneider, CEO of Bakes 4 Breast Cancer, said federal funding reductions make the nonprofit’s mission more critical.

“The work we fund often helps launch important studies before other grants become available,” Sneider wrote in a statement. “The uncertainty around future funding reinforces how important our efforts are. We’re more motivated to raise awareness and support... so we can continue advancing breast cancer research.”

In Maryland, the American Cancer Society lists 18 active grants totaling more than $8 million.

Even as the landscape changes, Connor said Breast Cancer Awareness Month remains important for survivors — a time to celebrate progress and honor those lost to cancer.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, 5,700 people are diagnosed annually, including 1% who are male.

Should you or a loved one hear the unfortunate news of a diagnosis, Jones said to keep pedaling forward.

“Slow down, take a deep breath, clear your mind,” she said. “Today, there is so much research and treatment that did not exist years ago, and people can still live after a cancer diagnosis. Don’t wallow. Don’t stay in that place of disappointment. Know that there is hope, there is life and there is love after a cancer diagnosis."

