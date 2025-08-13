How federal cuts could affect your local Maryland library

Among the seismic budget cuts propelled by President Trump, you may have missed his executive order March 14 essentially dismantling a small agency you hadn’t heard of, “The Institute of Museum of Library Services.” Why are librarians in Maryland upset, and what does any of it mean for you?

It turns out that the IMLS has been sending Maryland libraries about $3 million a year, which they use for digital access, lifelong learning, staff training, youth services and other projects.

Maryland’s State Librarian, Morgan Lehr Miller, explains what’s at stake and what’s being done to save the funding