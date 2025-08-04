Healthwatch: How can physical activity bolster the fight against cancer and other disease?

On Midday Healthwatch, Dr. Leana Wen discusses some of the latest research into the link between exercise and cancer survival. Plus, the latest on nicotine pouch addiction and the effects of "dual-use".

Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifeline: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.