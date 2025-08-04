2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Healthwatch: How can physical activity bolster the fight against cancer and other disease?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

On Midday Healthwatch, Dr. Leana Wen discusses some of the latest research into the link between exercise and cancer survival. Plus, the latest on nicotine pouch addiction and the effects of "dual-use".

Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifeline: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

Courtesy Photo
Midday cancer
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
