Maryland to use data sharing to help decrease violent deaths

The University of Maryland and the Maryland Health Department are embarking on a new partnership that will better inform local organizations with their suicide and homicide prevention efforts.

The two organizations are launching a statewide initiative that shares data from the Maryland Violent Death Reporting System, which tracks violent deaths and hundreds of variables about those deaths.

The data will be used to inform interventions to decrease homicide and suicides, as well has get resources to areas and times of day where violence is most prevalent.

“Individuals or organizations, anyone from folks in local health departments to nonprofits that are doing work around violence prevention can use this information to guide their understanding of what's occurring in their own communities,” said Laurie Graham, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nearly 600 suicides were reported in Maryland in 2023, 46% of which involved a firearm. There were also more than 580 homicides, 84% of which involved firearms.

“After collecting feedback from a broad array of community partners, the effort will result in the production and distribution of community-facing materials and training that will support individuals and organizations focused on interpersonal violence, homicide and suicide prevention across Maryland,” a release from the university stated. “These products, such as data use guides, tip sheets, case studies and data reports, will be designed with community partner input.”

The Maryland Department of Health has used this approach for other public health issues like COVID and drug overdoses.

Other states like North Carolina are also using a data-sharing approach to violent deaths.

Maryland’s project will continue until August 2026.