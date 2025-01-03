Baltimore sees lowest homicide rate in over a decade

The city of Baltimore saw its lowest homicide rate in nearly 15 years in 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office Maryland District.

The city had 201 homicides last year, a 12% decrease from 2023 and a 41% decrease from 2021.

Maryland as a whole also saw a drop in violent crime.

The state had 455 homicides in 2024, down from 519 in 2023. There were 891 violent crimes last year, a drop from 1,190 in 2023.

“I’m very proud of the leadership that this office’s public servants have shown in coordinating law enforcement and community efforts throughout Maryland and beyond to protect our nation and promote safer communities,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to be a force-multiplier for the work of our various federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, and community-based partners.”

While the numbers are encouraging, Baltimore still ranks among the top cities for murders per 100,000 people.

Karen Herren, executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, says the drop in homicides can be attributed to the holistic approach taken by federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations.

“There is not one simple solution to gun violence, or we would have figured it out a long time ago. There are a lot of different pieces, and those pieces have to start working in tandem, which I think is partially what we are seeing,” Herren said.

Herren said Maryland’s gun laws have helped to reduce violent crimes. She also noted the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention has successfully funded programs locally to help with issues like domestic violence and violence intervention strategies at hospitals.

“Also, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, is working with these little organizations to help support the work that they're doing and making trying to find resources for them when that's needed,” Herren said.

The Justice Department attributed its success to teams focused on firearm crimes and repeat violent offenders.