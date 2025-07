A new report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Gun Violence Solutions delves into what it calls “the gun suicide epidemic.” Of the 46,728 people who died in the the U.S. by gun violence in 2023, 58 percent died by suicide--a record.

We talk with Dr. Paul Nestadt, an of the author of the new report. He's a psychiatrist who treats anxiety disorders at Johns Hopkins and an epidemiologist who researches suicide.