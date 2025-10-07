Baltimore County rejects appeal to reconsider Middle River Library decision

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks appealed Monday night to County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s administration to reconsider her decision to shelve plans for a developer to build a library in Middle River.

His appeal was rejected.

“I’m asking you to continue your negotiations,” Marks told Sameer Sidh, Klausmeier’s senior deputy administrative officer. “I’m asking this administration to continue talking.”

But Sidh said to do so would be neither honest nor transparent.

“At this point, the outlook is just not there to support it,” Sidh told Marks.

When the county announced last week that it was not going forward with the Middle River library, it estimated its cost to be $130 million over 35 years. Klausmeier said the county would risk having to raise taxes to pay for it.

Marks has a reputation for being a measured, consensus-building councilman but he has been fuming ever since last week’s announcement.

He’s been taking shots at Klausmeier on social media, calling her the “acting” county executive. She is simply the county executive.

Klausmeier was appointed by the county council in January to complete the term of Johnny Olszewski, who stepped down as county executive after winning his congressional race.

According to the charter, Klausmeier is the county executive. Marks supported Klausmeier being appointed to the position.

Marks called Klausmeier’s decision about the library a “giant middle finger” to the Middle River community.

But at Monday night’s council meeting, Sidh pushed back.

“I think there’s this narrative out there that we’re picking favorites when it comes to districts and jurisdictions,” Sidh said. “I don’t think that’s the case and certainly not the case from my perspective.”

Marks said Klausmeier was tone deaf in her timing, killing the Middle River library the same week she celebrated a planned $22 million renovation for the Woodlawn library.

Marks criticized Klausmeier for not telling him personally about her decision, saying that’s what her predecessors would have done.

Marks said, “Kevin Kamenetz and Don Mohler and John Olszewski would have picked up the phone and called me.”