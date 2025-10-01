Woodlawn library begins $22M renovation, balancing nostalgia and progress

The Woodlawn Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is getting a $22 million state-of-the art renovation.

But when county officials Wednesday marked the beginning of the two-year construction project, they heard about how the old library brought a sense of community to Woodlawn.

“I’ve been going to this library since I was around age five,” said Ava Foks, a senior at Woodlawn High School. “Trips with my grandma as she dropped off books and picked up movies. I would always run to the play away section that introduced me to enjoying books as much as I do now.”

Councilman Pat Young, who represents Woodlawn, said the day was bittersweet.

“I grew up about, two, three miles away from here,” Young said. “This was my library.”

Young added. “While nostalgia is nice, it doesn’t serve or meet the moment or the needs of a growing and dynamic community.”

Once the renovation is finished , it will include a digital media lab, a recording studio and a cafe.

Nay Keppler, who manages the Woodlawn library, said the community was asked what it wanted.

“We knew we were going to bring the books but everything else they’ve asked for we are bringing it here,” Keppler said. “I’m thrilled.”

There will be a temporary library nearby at 6660 Security Boulevard while the renovation is taking place.

Keppler said the space is smaller, so there will be fewer books and computers.

“Since we can’t have as many programs at the library, we’re going to be working with community partners to do more outside of the library’s walls,” Keppler said.