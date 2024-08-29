Catonsville library reopens after $7M renovation

After a year and a half of anticipation, Catonsville residents got their first glimpse of the newly renovated public library on Wednesday. The $7 million renovation features dedicated children and teen spaces and the library’s first recording booths.

The remodeled facility also has new sprinkler and electrical systems.

Long lines stretching across Frederick Road came as no surprise to Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcantara-Antoine.

“This is a community of avid readers, so having the library closed has been tough on them emotionally,” Alcantara-Antoine said.

State and county elected officials toured the new space during Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event. Councilman Pat Young, a Democrat who grew up in the district he now represents, recalled the wood paneling of the library that originally opened in 1963.

“When it opened up in the ‘60s, it had a darker feel,” Young said. “So even as a kid, I never wanted to go over there because of how dark it was. Now, it's lit up, wide open, and there's skylights.”

Baltimore County contributed $3.5 million to the project, while the state provided the remaining $3.5 million. County Executive Johnny Olszewski called it a worthwhile investment, noting that similar improvements are planned for other libraries. In March 2025, the Woodlawn Branch is set for a $22-million renovation, with new buildings also planned for the Randallstown and Essex branches.

“Modern libraries are evolving to become vibrant community hubs that offer more than just books,” said Olszewski. “They host programs, provide summer meals, and you can get a CPR kit to learn that life-saving technique.” The new recording studio, accessible to anyone with a library card, is another highlight of the renovation.

“Who knows,” Alcantara-Antoine jokes. “Maybe the next major singer will have roots here.”