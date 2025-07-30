McLaren zooms into Baltimore region with first U.S. processing center

British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive will open its first U.S. vehicle processing center at Tradepoint Atlantic, just miles from where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last year.

The $10.5 million facility, announced last week, will be built in Sparrows Point and is expected to open in late 2026. It will serve as the final stop for McLaren supercars—built in England—before they’re shipped to 26 dealerships across the country.

The site will handle inspections, accessory installations, and paint protection for high-performance vehicles that typically sell for six figures.

Governor Wes Moore, called the move a boost to local industry.

“This new facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in the Port of Baltimore will turbocharge Maryland’s economic engine,” Moore said in a statement.

But Republican state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the area, was more measured.

“It's a minimal move since they're bringing in a limited number of cars,” Salling said during an interview. “ Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy they’re here but it's not going to be a game changer for the state of Maryland.”

The project will create about 20 skilled jobs, including paint, logistics, and management roles, according to the news release.

Nicolas Brown, president of McLaren The Americas, said the site is strategically positioned along the Eastern Seaboard.

“The Vehicle Processing Center will enable us to fully check and sign off every single car, install local accessory packs and bring full paint protection film installment directly on site,” Brown said in the release.

Salling added that he is watching how the project unfolds.

“If they expand more, that'd be great,” said Salling. “We're seeing what more they would do, not just with imports, but maybe with mechanics. And when you can work on those types of vehicles, you can make pretty good money.”

Tradepoint Atlantic is part of the continued redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel site, once a symbol of American industry.

Meanwhile, demolition of the remaining parts of the Key Bridge continues as part of the plan to have a new bridge completed by the fall of 2028.