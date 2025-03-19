Poor road conditions cost Maryland $12B annually per new report

If you drive in Baltimore, you don’t need a report to tell you the roads are in rough shape. But a new report from TRIP , released Wednesday, sheds light on just how much those bumpy roads are costing you.

According to the report, nearly a third of Maryland’s major roads are in poor condition, with Baltimore’s roads faring worse. Because of increased vehicle maintenance and fuel consumption, motorists in Baltimore lose $2,807 a year due to deteriorating conditions.

In Maryland’s suburbs, drivers surrounding Washington D.C. aren’t cruising along either. Congested roadways — some which lack safety features such as guardrails and turn lanes at busy intersections — cost drivers there $3,464 annually.

Those high costs aren't the only alarming statistic. Traffic fatalities have also risen by 31% over the past decade.

“That's been a tremendous surprise within the transportation community,” said TRIP’s Director of Policy and Research, Rocky Moretti.

He added that transportation agencies need “consistent” and "reliable” funding to make necessary repairs. Some, such as improving lighting, would be relatively inexpensive and would make a big difference.

Daniel Flores, with the Greater Washington Board of Trade, echoed that sentiment. He stressed that investing in road improvements would not only save lives but also support economic growth.

“The Greater Washington region's economic competitiveness depends on a modernized transportation network,” said Flores. “Replacing and expanding routes like the American Legion Bridge, I-495, and I-270 are essential to reducing congestion, supporting commerce, and improving safety for both commuters and freight.”

TRIP pulled its data from sources including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The nonprofit, founded in 1971, is partially funded by insurance companies.

“The Maryland State Highway Administration works hard to maintain good quality roads on the state highway system,“ said SHA spokeswoman Shanteé Felix, adding that drivers can expect resurfacing projects in the major metropolitan areas as the temperatures rise.

While SHA oversees the state’s non-tolled roadways, local jurisdictions are responsible for county roads. Baltimore City maintains its own roads.

To learn more about who maintains which roads, click here .

WYPR reached out to Councilman Ryan Dorsey who chairs the Transportation and Land Use Committee, for comment, but has not heard back.

We are also awaiting a statement from Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation.