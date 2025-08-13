2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore media executive freed from Venezuela prison in prisoner swap

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:24 PM EDT
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., center, walks at the Capitol subway, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., center, walks at the Capitol subway, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Washington.

A Maryland media executive who runs Latin Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper, was welcomed back to the United States Tuesday after being wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

Erick Oribio and his brother Ronald Oribio had been detained since January. He was officially released from detention in July after a three-country prisoner swap that freed ten Americans between the U.S., El Salvador and Venezuela.

“His only offense was being an American citizen in Venezuela where he was detained by the Maduro regime and imprisoned. We're very glad to have him back on Capitol Hill,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) at a Tuesday press conference.

Van Hollen worked with a bipartisan group of senators and the Foley Foundation, a hostage advocacy group, to release the Oribios.

Oribio has dual Venezuelan-American citizenship.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR.
