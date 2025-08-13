Baltimore media executive freed from Venezuela prison in prisoner swap

A Maryland media executive who runs Latin Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper, was welcomed back to the United States Tuesday after being wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

Erick Oribio and his brother Ronald Oribio had been detained since January. He was officially released from detention in July after a three-country prisoner swap that freed ten Americans between the U.S., El Salvador and Venezuela.

“His only offense was being an American citizen in Venezuela where he was detained by the Maduro regime and imprisoned. We're very glad to have him back on Capitol Hill,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) at a Tuesday press conference.

Van Hollen worked with a bipartisan group of senators and the Foley Foundation, a hostage advocacy group, to release the Oribios.

Oribio has dual Venezuelan-American citizenship.