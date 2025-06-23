2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

What is the future for those with Temporary Protected Status?

By Sheilah Kast,
Ashley Sterner
Published June 23, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Jaime Contreras, (foreground) executive vice president of the union 32BJ SEIU, stands with protesters at a 2023 May Day rally. Photo: 32BJ SEIU
Jaime Contreras, (foreground) executive vice president of the union 32BJ SEIU, stands with protesters at a 2023 May Day rally. Photo: 32BJ SEIU

Of every six people who live in Maryland, one was born outside the U.S. Sixteen per cent. Many have been here legally through something called TPS, Temporary Protected Status. TPS has allowed about a million people from countries torn by war, civil unrest and natural disasters to live in the U.S.legally -- and to work legally in the U.S.

Shortly after he was inaugurated in January, President Trump signed an executive order directing officials to limit TPS, on the grounds that the temporary relief from deportation dragged on far after the initial crisis in many of the 17 countries eligible.

This month the Trump administration revoked TPS for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which means more than half a million people from those countries no longer have the right to be or work in the U.S. We talk with Jaime Contreras, executive vice president of the union 32BJ SEIU. Among other duties, Contreras heads 32BJ’s Capital District --21-thousand members in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC; its members are cleaners, maintenance workers and security officers in commercial and government buildings, arenas, airports, and educational facilities. We ask Contreras how this will affect union members.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordImmigrationImmigrantsTPS Temporary Protected Status
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
