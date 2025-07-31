Baltimore County Council support holds for IG Madigan as vote on nominee nears

The wall of support for Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan is holding firm on the county council following IG nominee Khadija Walker’s Tuesday appearance before the body.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier rejected Madigan for reappointment and instead nominated Walker, but it is up to the council to decide if she will be confirmed for the office.

Before Walker made her case to the council on Tuesday, a four member majority had said it would only support Madigan for another term. On Wednesday, they said Walker’s appearance did not change their minds.

Democrat Izzy Patoka said Walker and Madigan both have fine credentials but Madigan has the edge with her experience in Baltimore County.

Patoka said, “The nuances of each government agency. Understanding how the agencies work. How the Baltimore County government structure is. And that’s really important when you are doing investigative work.”

Patoka and the other council members who are supporting Madigan, Republicans David Marks, Todd Crandell and Wade Kach, have said she has done a good job creating the office as the county’s first inspector general in 2020. They have praised her ability to find corruption and waste in county government.

“I think that Kelly Madigan has done an admirable job as the county’s IG,” Kach said. “This county has had a sordid reputation over the years and we need an effective IG which Kelly has been so that we can have a government that is efficient and effective.”

Democratic Councilman Julian Jones, who has been the subject of two Madigan investigations, said at Tuesday’s hearing that Walker is a public servant, not a politician.

“What we cannot do is allow politics to eclipse the responsibility we have to give this nominee before us a fair hearing,” Jones said. “Khadija Walker has had a distinguished career.”

On Wednesday, Jones confirmed he will be voting for Walker.

"Having reviewed Khadija Walker's resume and background and having talked with her and asked her questions, I've come to the conclusion that she is extremely qualified for the position," Jones said in a statement.

Klausmeier said she nominated Walker because her more than 20 years of experience as an auditor at federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency make her more qualified.

The council is scheduled to take a vote on Walker’s nomination on Monday.

Should the council reject Walker’s nomination, Kach said he hopes Klausmeier will then nominate Madigan for a second term.

Kach said he would like Klausmeier to interview Madigan again and “whatever concerns she might have with Kelly that they work them out and then proceed.”

