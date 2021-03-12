-
Baltimore County Council meetings are usually civil affairs. But Thursday afternoon’s meeting broke out in to partisan warfare over the proposed county…
The Baltimore County Council has a little more than a week to decide whether to go along with tax increases being proposed by County Executive Johnny…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski got blowback from members of the County Council Tuesday over his proposal for an election fund for candidates,…
The social security office in Baltimore County is up and running during the partial government shutdown, but U.S. Senator Ben Cardin said the county is…
Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell introduced legislation Monday night that would in essence deputize county corrections officers to enforce…