Change could be coming to Baltimore's waterfront promenade. What's in store?

Baltimore's Inner Harbor features a long, nearly uninterrupted stretch of public promenade running along the water. The five-mile walkway begins at the Baltimore Museum of Industry on Key Highway and snakes past downtown and on to Canton.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore envisions a new chapter for the promenade, with new opportunities for local residents, and new attractions for tourists.

Dan Taylor, the President of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, and Andy Frank, Director of Specialty Projects with the Cap Ex Advisory Group, join Midday to discuss their plans for the future.