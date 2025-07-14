2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Change could be coming to Baltimore's waterfront promenade. What's in store?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
The reimagined Harborplace waterfront proposed by developer P. David Bramble offers a unique synthesis of parks, markets, restaurants, office space and residential units, a mix the developer says is designed "to enhance and embrace the water." (image courtesy MCB Real Estate)
Baltimore's Inner Harbor features a long, nearly uninterrupted stretch of public promenade running along the water. The five-mile walkway begins at the Baltimore Museum of Industry on Key Highway and snakes past downtown and on to Canton.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore envisions a new chapter for the promenade, with new opportunities for local residents, and new attractions for tourists.

Dan Taylor, the President of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, and Andy Frank, Director of Specialty Projects with the Cap Ex Advisory Group, join Midday to discuss their plans for the future.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
