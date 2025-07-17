White House phases out dedicated LGBTQ+ youth 988 hotline, Maryland is trying to fill in gaps

The Trump administration ended specific 988 hotline support for LGBTQ+ youth on Thursday.

The national 988 hotline provides mental health and substance use support from trained professionals 24/7.

Previously, the hotline had an option to “press 3,” where callers could be connected to a line specifically dedicated to young LGBTQ+ people.

The Trump administration said it is phasing that hotline out because it allowed children to embrace radical gender ideologies without the consent or knowledge of their parents.

Maryland officials are reminding residents that 988 is still open for anyone to call and will continue to provide mental health and substance use support.

“Although this option is going away, the 988 Helpline is still available to provide free, confidential support to anyone who calls looking for help,” said Adrienne Breidenstine, vice president for policy and communications at Behavioral Health System Baltimore. “We are committed to serving everyone who calls or texts 988, including people who identify as LGBTQ+.”

While 988 is a national hotline, each state is responsible for funding and staffing call centers.

Maryland worked with The Trevor Projection, a suicide prevention organization, to train its 988 counselors to respond to LGBTQ+ youth after the administration’s decision to get rid of the dedicated line.

“Many of our 988 call takers are themselves members of the LGBTQ+ community and all of them are fully prepared to support callers seeking help,” said Johnathan Davis, executive director of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. “If you identify as LGBTQ+ and are experiencing distress, 988 is here for you.”

LGBTQ+ are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues.

According to The Trevor Project, nearly 40% of LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide in the last year and 12% attempted suicide.

Additionally, 66% reported experiencing anxiety and 53% reported depression symptoms.

Half of LGBTQ+ youth report not having access to mental health care.