Maryland lawmakers vote along party lines on Trump’s budget bill

Maryland’s Congressional delegation voted down party lines on President Trump’s massive tax and spending bill which passed in the House on Thursday.

The Democratic members did not mince words.

“There is a lot not to like about this legislation,” said Rep. Johnny Olszewski, who represents Maryland’s second district. “Everything from the largest cut in health coverage for Americans in our country’s history, to taking away food from hungry kids and veterans and seniors and the disabled.”

In a statement, third district Rep. Sarah Elfreth said, “With a four trillion dollar price tag and five trillion dollars worth of budget gimmicks, this bill is not about fiscally responsible, it is not about balancing the budget, and it is not about growing our economy.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland's eighth district, posted on X, “Even Republicans in Congress are pointing out Trump doesn't seem to realize the bill slashes hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid which he says is a taboo. Why are they doing this? No one can say.”

Maryland’s lone Republican Congressman, Andy Harris, voted for the legislation.

Harris declined to be interviewed.

In a statement to WYPR Harris, who is chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus said, “We secured transformational wins for fiscal responsibility, border security, energy independence, welfare reform and tax relief.”

In an interview after the vote, Olszewski applauded Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries’ nearly nine-hour speech on the House floor delaying the inevitable outcome in the Republican controlled body.

“I think the leader did a great job,” Olszewski said. “I think it was very important that we try to let the public know what is in this big, awful bill, and really hold those who voted yes on this legislation accountable in the midterms.”

Olszewski said it's no accident that some of the cuts in the bill are being delayed until after the 2026 midterms.

"The Republican extreme members of Congress who passed this bill will want people to forget what they did today," Olszewski said.

He added it's up to Democrats to make sure that they don't.

No Democrats in the House voted for the legislation. Two Republicans broke ranks and joined the Democrats in opposing the bill, which passed by a 218-214 vote.