University of Maryland Medical Center

  • daisy_solares_umms_covid_vaccine_12.14.20__2.jpg
    WYPR News
    The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Arrived. Now What?
    Rachel Baye
    ,
    The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at hospitals in Maryland and more are expected later this week. Now those hospitals are reckoning with…
  • UMMC_0.jpg
    WYPR News
    UM Medical Center Opens New COVID-19 Care Unit
    Sarah Y. Kim
    ,
    The University of Maryland Medical Center has opened a new 16-bed modular care unit for COVID-19 patients, the first of its kind in Baltimore.The unit is…
  • Programs
    The Daily Dose 12-03-20
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    The University of Maryland Medical Center opens a new care unit for COVID-19 patients. Baltimore County officials say there were no major glitches during…