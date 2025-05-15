Maryland, along with rest of the nation, sees steep drop in drug overdose deaths

Maryland, along with most of the country, is seeing a steep drop in drug overdose deaths, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates a 27% decrease in overdose deaths in 2024 compared to 2023 and a 31% fall in Maryland.

In total, the CDC predicts 1,755 overdose deaths in the state for 2024, compared to 2,552 in 2023.

Overdose prevention advocates say numbers have been declining for the last three years nationally and can be attributed to a multifactorial approach to overdose and prevention.

“It is evidence that the multi-layered strategy on both public health interventions, as well as systemic changes that we've made, are really paying off,” said Jessica Hulsey, founder of the Addiction Policy Forum. “I think primarily, the increase in naloxone distribution has saved countless lives in real time, along with expanding treatment like medications for opioid use disorder. Methadone and buprenorphine reduce fatalities by like 70% at a year in treatment and recovery.”

A majority of overdoses are due to opioids. Drugs like fentanyl have found their way into stimulants like cocaine and other drugs.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Department of Health reported 2024 was the first time in nearly 10 years that the state has had less than 2,000 opioid deaths in a year.

“The decrease in fatal overdoses that we’re seeing in Maryland is historic, and it’s proof that our investments in behavioral health and substance use care and the incredible efforts of people all around our state are paying off,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “However, we still have work to do. We are still losing far too many of our loved ones and neighbors to preventable overdoses, and we will not let up in our efforts to meet people where they are and make connections to care.”

The treatments and education that have been working to save lives, according to Hulsey, may be threatened in the newest Trump administration budget, however.

The 2026 proposed budget ends the $56 million Naloxone grant program, the drug reverses more than 90% of opioid overdoses if administered properly and in time.

The budget also floats more than $1 billion in cuts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.