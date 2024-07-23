Maryland unveils new dashboard to track drug overdose data

The Maryland Department of Health released a new online drug overdose dashboard Tuesday, that will allow visitors to home in more deeply into demographic and geographic data.

The dashboard is a new iteration of the state’s previous site, which was maintained by Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response.

The new dashboard will be updated monthly and has new features like the ability to search data by zip code, age, race and gender.

Visitors can also look up administration of naloxone by emergency medical services and non-fatal emergency room visits.

“Overdoses have ripped apart families and left an empty seat at the dinner table for far too many Marylanders,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “For a targeted approach in the fight against this epidemic, we need data and the Maryland overdose dashboard will increase the ability of our partners across the state to reach communities most affected and connect people to the care they so desperately deserve. This is an effort that I’m truly passionate about and eager to champion on behalf of the Moore-Miller administration.”

From June 2023 to May 2024, Maryland saw nearly 2,100 drug overdose deaths. Of those, 1,829 were opioid related and 1,703 were related to fentanyl.

The 21215 zip code, which encompasses west Baltimore, Pikesville and Lockhearn, had the most overdose deaths during that period with 111.

Maryland and the city of Baltimore are currently in the process of using some of the funds they received from opioid settlements with drug companies to bolster harm reduction measures.

Baltimore recently received $45 from drug company Allergan.

About $10 million will go to the Peer Navigator Program and Charm City Care Connection, which offer harm reduction kits, counseling, support groups and wound care.

The remaining $15 million will go to updating the citywide overdose strategic plan and expansion of the city's internal capacity, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

The rest will go to lawyer fees.

Baltimore is still in litigation with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens, CVS, Teva and former Insys CEO John Kapoor.

The trial is currently set for Sept. 16.