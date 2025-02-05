Maryland sees steep drop in opioid overdose deaths

Maryland saw a steep decline in opioid overdose deaths in 2024 compared to the previous year, giving government officials optimism that outreach and harm reduction programs are starting to impact the community.

The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,553 opioid deaths in 2024, a 38% decrease from 2023, which had more than 2,500 deaths.

It marks the first time in nearly 10 years that the state has had less than 2,000 opioid deaths in a year.

“The decrease in fatal overdoses that we’re seeing in Maryland is historic, and it’s proof that our investments in behavioral health and substance use care and the incredible efforts of people all around our state are paying off,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “However, we still have work to do. We are still losing far too many of our loved ones and neighbors to preventable overdoses, and we will not let up in our efforts to meet people where they are and make connections to care.”

Dr. Eric Weintraub, an addiction specialist and division director of Alcohol and Drug Abuse at the University of Maryland Medical Center, says low-threshold programs that have large impacts are significant factors in the decline.

“A few that come to mind include increased Narcan distribution, increasing access to medications for opioid use disorder to those that are individuals that are hard to reach and difficult to engage,” Weintraub said.

He also pointed out a 2019 law that helps give incarcerated people opioid use disorder treatment.

“We are coming to the realization that there are certain gold standard treatments that we have to provide for our patients, which include medications for opioid use disorder,” Weintraub said. “There's also a greater acceptance of harm reduction strategies to reduce overdose deaths. I think both of those have had some controversy and stigma stigmatization that we've been working to chip away.”

Despite the progress, Black communities are still disproportionately impacted by opioid overdose deaths.

Black people accounted for 44% of all overdose deaths in the state since 2022, even though they make up 30% of the population.

Meanwhile, Maryland is deciding how to best spend settlement money from opioid companies to continue to reduce deaths.

The state will have $100 million to spend this year from the settlements.