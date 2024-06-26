© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Charm City Care Connection aims to reduce overdose deaths through harm reduction

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Charm City Care Connection website
Charm City Care Connection operates a drop-in center and outreach to provide services to people who use drugs and prevent overdose deaths.

The pharmaceutical company Allergan will pay the city of Baltimore $45 million dollars to resolve claims surrounding Allergan’s role in the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement - announced earlier this month - will be paid out in the next two weeks, while litigation continues against other opioid manufacturers.

$5 million of the settlement will be directed to the nonprofit Charm City Care Connection, which conducts outreach and provides services to people who use drugs.

We talk about the organization’s mission with Community Engagement Manager Bakari Atiba.

Charm City Care Connection's drop-in center is located at 1214 N Wolfe St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9am-4pm. Call 443-478-3015 to verify availability of services.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
