Charm City Care Connection aims to reduce overdose deaths through harm reduction

The pharmaceutical company Allergan will pay the city of Baltimore $45 million dollars to resolve claims surrounding Allergan’s role in the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement - announced earlier this month - will be paid out in the next two weeks, while litigation continues against other opioid manufacturers.

$5 million of the settlement will be directed to the nonprofit Charm City Care Connection, which conducts outreach and provides services to people who use drugs.

We talk about the organization’s mission with Community Engagement Manager Bakari Atiba.

Charm City Care Connection's drop-in center is located at 1214 N Wolfe St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9am-4pm. Call 443-478-3015 to verify availability of services.