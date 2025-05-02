2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
An executive order threatens NPR's funds. Are Baltimore's WYPR and WTMD at risk?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The WYPR headquarters on N. Charles St. in Baltimore. Photo by WYPR.
The WYPR headquarters on N. Charles St. in Baltimore.

Late Thursday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, CPB, to end its funding of NPR and PBS.

It is not clear that the president has the authority to make such orders to CPB under the law, according to NPR's reporting.

President Trump has long criticized public media, accusing the news organizations with political bias. PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger called the move a "blatantly unlawful Executive Order, issued in the middle of the night."

What does this mean for local affiliates of NPR, like Baltimore's WYPR and WTMD, which receive funding from CPB and pay NPR for programming?

Baltimore Public Media President and Manager Craig Swagler, who oversees the pair of public radio stations, joins Midday to discuss the future.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
