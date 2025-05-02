An executive order threatens NPR's funds. Are Baltimore's WYPR and WTMD at risk?

Late Thursday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, CPB, to end its funding of NPR and PBS.

It is not clear that the president has the authority to make such orders to CPB under the law, according to NPR's reporting.

President Trump has long criticized public media, accusing the news organizations with political bias. PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger called the move a "blatantly unlawful Executive Order, issued in the middle of the night."

What does this mean for local affiliates of NPR, like Baltimore's WYPR and WTMD, which receive funding from CPB and pay NPR for programming?

Baltimore Public Media President and Manager Craig Swagler, who oversees the pair of public radio stations, joins Midday to discuss the future.

