2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

As public media faces uncertain future, a roundtable of Maryland's nonprofit broadcasters

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Clockwise from top left, logos of WEAA 88.9, Delmarva Public Media, Maryland Public Television and WYPR's parent company Baltimore Public Media.

On today’s Midday, a roundtable on the future of public media in Maryland.

The forecast is not pretty for PBS, NPR and its many, many local stations across the country. Shifting consumer habits have led to a decline in listenership and viewership. Economic uncertainty affects public broadcasting like it affects all businesses.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration wants to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which partially funds NPR and PBS. On Monday, Russell Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, sent a memo to lawmakers requesting the rescinding of about two years of funding—more than $1 billion dollars.

Our panel today includes three leaders of public media organizations representing a diverse range of programming and audience across the state.

Steven Schupak is the Station manager at Maryland Public Television. He is to become MPT’s President and CEO in July.

Jackie Jones is the Dean of the School of Global Journalism & Communication at Morgan State University, where she helps run WEAA.

Bryan Russo is the Chief of Content and Operations at Delmarva Public Media, which runs three public radio stations at two universities on the Eastern Shore.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMorgan State UniversityBaltimore Public MediaMPTDelmarva Public Media
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes