At the end of last month, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green held a subcommittee hearing entitled, "Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable," in which Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR, and Paula Kerger, her counterpart at PBS, testified.

David Folkenflik, media correspondent at NPR, covered the hearing. He joins Midday to discuss what he heard.